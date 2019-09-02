Open Record: Options are shrinking

MILWAUKEE — In this episode of Open Record, Amanda St. Hilaire returns. She joins Jenna Sachs and Bryan Polcyn to take an in-depth look at the child care dilemma in the state of Wisconsin including rising costs and fewer options for parents. Plus, the Open Record team reveals how they handle mean comments and why the comments Amanda and Jenna receive are different than the ones Bryan receives.

