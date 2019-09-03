× 1 juvenile arrested, 2 sought after police responded to burglar alarm at Shorewood business

SHOREWOOD — One juvenile was arrested and police were seeking two others after police responded to a burglar alarm in Shorewood early Tuesday, Sept. 3.

Police said around 1:30 a.m., officers were called out to the area near Capitol Drive and Wilson Drive, and heard the alarm sounding.

The three juveniles were seen running in a nearby alley, and officers noticed a broken window at a business in the area.

Officers attempted to stop the juveniles as they ran from the scene.

The one juvenile arrested was from Milwaukee, police said. The two others weren’t located after a search of the area.

Police said charges were being referred at the juvenile level.