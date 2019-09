Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BROWN DEER -- It was a heart-pumping morning at FOX6 on Tuesday, Sept. 3 when out of the blue, a bat was seen flying around the newsroom.

The team in the newsroom managed to get the bat out of the newsroom just prior to a report from Nicole Koglin. It was buzzing around the FOX6 atrium for a while before it was contained to an adjacent room.

After a while, a couple of FOX6ers managed to trap the bat safely in a trash can. They took it outside and released it back where it belonged.

Whew!