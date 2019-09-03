× ‘Could not feel better:’ Former infielder/outfielder Bill Hall to retire as a Milwaukee Brewers player

MILWAUKEE — Former infielder/outfielder Bill Hall will officially announce his retirement as a member of the Milwaukee Brewers Thursday, Sept. 5.

The Brewers on Tuesday, Sept. 3 announced a press conference Thursday at 5 p.m.

“I was just a small town country boy with Major League dreams,” said Hall in a news release. “The Brewers gave me an opportunity to live those dreams. The organization and fans welcomed me like family, and that is what we became. Retiring as a Brewer could not feel better or happen any other way.”

According to the release, Hall, who was selected by Milwaukee in the sixth round of the 1998 First-Year Player Draft, spent eight seasons (2002-09) in a Brewers uniform, batting .253 with 102 HR, 367 RBI, and 49 stolen bases in 831 games.

Known for his versatility, he started at six different defensive positions as a Brewers player, including shortstop (244g), third base (214g), center field (119g), second base (89g), right field (4g), and left field (1g).

Hall was a member of the original class of 58 inductees into the Brewers Wall of Honor in 2014.

He enjoyed his best season in 2006 as he produced career highs in runs (101), HR (35), and RBI (85), and was named Brewers Most Valuable Player.

He was also a member of the 2008 squad that captured a National League Wild Card berth, marking the team’s first postseason appearance since 1982.

Hall, who never officially retired after his final season, enjoyed an 11-year Major League career with Milwaukee, Seattle (2009), Boston (2010), Houston (2011), San Francisco (2011), and Baltimore (2012).