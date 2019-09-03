× Officials: 1 adult, 3 juveniles lead Brookfield police on chase in stolen minivan

BROOKFIELD — One adult and three juveniles led Brookfield police on a chase in a stolen minivan Tuesday morning, Sept. 3.

Police say the pursuit started near Brookfield Square Mall around 3:30 a.m. Officers used stop sticks to end the chase near Minooka Park in Waukesha, and the minivan went off the roadway.

Authorities determined the van was stolen on Sunday, Sept. 1 and is believed to be involved in several incidents throughout the City of Milwaukee overnight Monday.

Police say multiple felony charges will be referred to the Waukesha County District Attorney’s Office, along with collaborating with the Milwaukee Police Department to reference the offenses that occurred in Milwaukee.