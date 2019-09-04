× Ascension Wisconsin to open new health center in Menomonee Falls

MENOMONEE FALLS — Ascension Wisconsin announced plans on Wednesday, Sept. 4 to open a new health center in the Village of Menomonee Falls. The health center will provide access to primary, specialty, hospital and emergency services.

A news release says the new hospital will operate 24-hours-a-day, 365-days-a-year. It will be staffed by emergency medicine physicians, experienced nurses and clinical specialists dedicated to providing the same level of compassionate, personalized care found at Ascension Wisconsin and Emerus’ existing hospitals and clinics across the country. The facility will be fully licensed, CMS-accredited and in-network with most commercial providers. Medicaid and Medicare also will be accepted. This is one of several planned small-scale hospitals that will be owned and operated under Ascension Wisconsin and Emerus’ joint venture.

The news release says the health center project will create 50 to 70 new jobs. Construction is expected to begin in the spring, with a tentative opening date of April 2021.