Greenfield PD: Homeowner with Nest camera tips off police that man was in his home

GREENFIELD — A 33-year-old Milwaukee man is jailed after he allegedly broke into a Greenfield home — and it was all caught on camera.

Greenfield police say officers responded to a residence on S. 33rd Street just south of Morgan to investigate a report of someone entering a home. The homeowner received notification from his Nest camera that someone was at his front door — and while viewing the live video, he informed officers the person entered his residence.

Greenfield squads, assisted by a Franklin Police Department K-9, arrived on scene — and Milwaukee man was located exiting through a side window. The suspect surrendered to police.

Charges against the man are pending review by the Milwaukee County District Attorney’s Office.