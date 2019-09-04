× ‘Light the Hoan’ organizers announce ‘Pizza & a Pint Promotion’ amid effort to raise $4.5M

MILWAUKEE — Those behind the effort to “Light the Hoan” teamed up with Miller Brewing Company, Palermo’s Pizza, and Sendik’s for a “Pizza & a Pint Promotion.” Through Sept. 17, those who purchase two 12-packs of Miller Lite with two Palermo’s Primo Thin Pizzas from Sendik’s receive a complimentary bulb on the Light the Hoan website to dedicate to a friend or loved one.

A portion of the sales proceeds will go toward the group’s efforts to illuminate the Hoan Bridge.

According to a news release, since launching in 2018, Light the Hoan officials have been engaged in important fundraising discussions with key donors to help reach their $4.5 million goal in time to install the lights ahead of summer 2020, when Milwaukee is set to take center stage for the Democratic National Convention.

Light the Hoan officials were gaining momentum with corporate partners, foundations, and philanthropists to raise the remaining funds, the release said.

“Miller Brewing Company, Palermo’s Pizza, and Sendik’s are all huge contributors to the economic and cultural growth of the Greater Milwaukee community,” said Ian Abston, Light the Hoan co-founder. “The one thing we all share is a deep love and dedication for Milwaukee. We all want to see our city shine in the best light.”

