Magnificent Machines of Milwaukee will ‘feature some of the most significant engineering marvels in Milwaukee’s history’

MILWAUKEE -- It's a new exhibit that has been worked on for more than a year and shows some of the most impressive machines built in Milwaukee. Brian Kramp spent the morning with the engineer and author that inspired the Magnificent Machines of Milwaukee exhibit at MSOE's Grohmann Museum.

About Magnificent Machines of Milwaukee (website)

Join us Friday, Sept. 6 at 7 p.m. for the highly anticipated grand opening celebration of Magnificent Machines of Milwaukee. The exhibition seeks to highlight not only Milwaukee-born equipment and machinery, but also the engineers who created them. It will feature some of the most significant engineering marvels in Milwaukee’s history and will include photographs, documents, ephemera and a number of the actual machines highlighted in the book of the same name by engineer Thomas Fehring, who also serves as guest curator. Fehring will give a curator's presentation at 7 p.m., during the grand opening celebration.

