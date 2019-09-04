‘An amazing journey:’ Milwaukee Ballet has new home, the Baumgartner Center for Dance

MILWAUKEE — A ribbon was cut on Wednesday afternoon, Sept. 4 in celebration of the Milwaukee Ballet’s new home, the Baumgartner Center for Dance. As part of this celebration, the Milwaukee Ballet used 2,500 yards of ribbon and 100 pointe shoes — and placed those in 20 locations around the city.

“This has been yes, an amazing journey,” said Milwaukee Ballet Artistic Director Michael Pink. “We all know that it takes a family, it takes a team to achieve anything. From all of our wonderfully generous donors in the community who have given generously to us, I thank you each and every one of you. And I know you will feel proud about the building.”

Pink said the new building is the gift that will keep giving for the next 50 years.

A news release says the 52,000 square foot Baumgartner Center for Dance caps a multi-year process of planning, fundraising and construction.

The Milwaukee Ballet moved out of its former home at 504 W. National Avenue in July after 38 years.