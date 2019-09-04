× Milwaukee County Sheriff’s Office warns of Social Security phone scam

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO) warned all residents on Wednesday, Sept. 4 about a phone scam in which callers are posing as Social Security Administration employees.

If you have received or believe you have received one of these fraudulent calls, the MCSO indicates you should report the calls to the Social Security Administration Office of the Inspector General at 1-800-269-0271 or online at oig.ssa.gov/report.

Officials say the phone numbers scammers use mirror actual numbers — it is a concept referred to as “spoofing.” Spoofing occurs when a caller deliberately falsifies the information transmitted to your caller ID display to disguise their identity. Officials say spoofing is often used as part of an attempt to trick someone into giving away valuable personal information so it can be used in fraudulent activity or sold illegally.