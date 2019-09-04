‘I’ll kill you:’ Milwaukee man charged in road rage shooting that killed Tracey Smith

MILWAUKEE — Matthew Wilks is now charged in connection with the fatal shooting of Tracey Smith at 51st and Capitol Drive on Friday, Aug. 30.

Wilks, 35, faces the following criminal counts:

First degree intentional homicide

Possession of a firearm by a felon

According to the criminal complaint, Smith and her son were driving on N. 51st Boulevard on their way to a clothing store when they approached W. Fond du Lac Avenue. Smith’s son was driving at the time. The son told police as he was making a turn onto Fond du Lac, a gold van that was on the passenger side of his car cut over in front of him to make a left turn from the wrong lane. As a result, there was a collision between the front passenger corner of the Smith vehicle and the driver’s side of the gold van.

The complaint says as soon as Smith’s son stopped the car, Tracey Smith got out to look at the damage. Smith’s son told police his mother was upset and yelling at the driver of the van. The son then heard the driver of the van state, “(Expletive), I’ll kill you.” The complaint says “the driver of the van then pointed a gun and fired one shot.” Tracey Smith stumbled and fell to the ground. Smith later died at a hospital. The driver of the van got back into the vehicle, did a U-turn and drove away.

The complaint indicates detectives used surveillance video from the area to identify the license plate on the van involved in this crash. It was listed to Matthew Wilks. Smith’s son also identified Wilks with a photo array shown to him by police.

According to the criminal complaint, Wilks was convicted in Feb. 2008 of the felony offenses possession of a firearm by a felon and possession of cocaine. Those convictions remain on record — and have not been reversed.

Wilks was anticipated to go through intake court on Wednesday, Sept. 4.

This is a developing story.