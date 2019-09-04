Stevens Point police K-9 Luna dies from multiple organ failure

STEVENS POINT — The Stevens Point Police Department is mourning the loss of one of their own after announcing the death of a K-9 officer Wednesday, Sept. 4.

K-9 Luna suffered multiple seizures on Monday, Sept. 2 and was hospitalized in Appleton for toxin ingestion. A report says Luna may have ingested a poisonous mushroom.

Stevens Point police say Luna took a turn for the worse Wednesday morning and passed away.

The department wrote in part:

“It is with profound sadness that we must report that the Stevens Point Police Department lost one of their own, and without a doubt, most beloved member this morning. Luna died of multiple organ failure.”

On Wednesday, the Stevens Point Police Department honored Luna’s service by raising an American flag for her. The flag will fly for 24 hours above the department, and then lowered and displayed in her recognition.

Luna was a two-and-a-half-year-old Belgian Malinois and one of the first K-9 officers with the Stevens Point Police Department. She began her career in April of 2018 alongside K-9 Fala. Luna was trained in drug identification, tracking and apprehension.

Luna lived with her handler, Officer J.D. Ballew, and his family.

“In Luna’s, short career she served the community honorably and was loved by everyone she came in contact with,” the department said.

RIP K-9 Luna.