Video shows man seized California deputy’s gun, shot at her in violent attack

VICTORVILLE, Calif. -- Officers shot and wounded a man who was caught on camera seizing a deputy's gun and firing at her in Victorville, California Wednesday, Sept. 4.

The incident was one of two deputy shootings that ended with hospitalizations Wednesday morning, according to San Bernardino County sheriff's officials.

The deputy in a recorded brawl on Cabazon Court, Meagan Forsberg, was also hospitalized, but she wasn't struck by gunfire, and was expected to make a full recovery, officials said. Forsberg responded to a home around 8:30 a.m. after a woman called law enforcement, repeatedly saying, "My God. Oh my God," followed with, "Send the police."

When authorities spoke with the woman again a few minutes later, she told them she wanted her son removed from the house, but then she told them to hold on, and stopped communicating with the dispatcher, Sgt. Jeff Allison said.

Officials said Forsberg found 21-year-old Ari Young outside the home, and he became combative with her.

Cellphone video shot from within a home on Cabazon Court showed a man, later identified as Young, slugging Forsberg in the head. As Young forced Forsberg to the ground, a female bystander could be seen nearby.

Young struggled with the deputy on the ground and managed to discharge one bullet before taking control of the weapon. He then stood up with the gun in his hands, took aim, and fired at the deputy.

The shot was fired just as additional deputies arrived on scene, and Young walked toward them with his hands up.

Young walked behind a tree that blocked the camera's view, and deputies could be heard ordering him to drop the gun before opening fire. Sheriff's officials said Young refused to drop the weapon.

Roughly a dozen shots were heard before the video cut off.

Officials did not immediately say how many times Young was shot, but they said his wounds were not considered life-threatening.

The second shooting occurred about an hour later, after deputies were called to the 15000 block of Heatherdale Road around 9:30 a.m.

Firefighters who responded to a 62-year-old man threatening to harm himself had requested assistance from the sheriff's department, according to Allison.

It's unclear what led up to deputies' use of lethal force in that shooting. No information was available on that man's condition, either.

Both incidents were the subject of ongoing investigations late Wednesday afternoon, Allison said.