× Wisconsin Republicans renew fetal tissue research ban bill

MADISON — Wisconsin Republicans are renewing their attempt to ban the use of aborted fetal tissue in research or any other purpose.

State Sen. Andre Jacque and Rep. Janel Brandtjen on Wednesday, Sept. 4 began circulating the latest bill, versions of which have failed in recent years given opposition from the University of Wisconsin, medical, and research communities.

Even if the proposal were to clear the Republican-controlled Legislature, it faces a near-certain veto from Democratic Gov. Tony Evers. Similar bills did not make it out of committee last session.

The bill would also require a physician who performs an abortion to arrange for final disposition of the fetal body parts.

Violating any part of the bill would be a felony.