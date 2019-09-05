‘It’s been phenomenal:’ Packers, Bears fans are pumped to kickoff NFL’s 100th season

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO -- It is a rivalry for the ages -- and a game that has been 100 years in the making. The Green Bay Packers are in Chicago on Thursday evening, Sept. 5 to take on the Bears. Lots of fans on both sides of the gridiron are beside themselves with excitement.

"My husband has been a huge Packers fan since he was little," said Renae Morales, a Packers fans.

Fans in Chicago made their way to the NFL Experience Festival in Chicago's Grant Park on Thursday -- a hub for pregame hype and fun.

"Everybody is great. Everybody has been friendly -- and that's what you want today," said Cora Dyes, a Packers fan.

Photo-ops, throwing drills and of course, memorabilia all help mark the occasion. With a rivalry this old, it is sure to spark some friendly family feuds...

"It's great because my sister, she gets real mad," Dyes said.

Including one father and son-in-law who came all the way from Texas to be part of history.

"My daughter chose a Packers fan to marry. But she did pick a great guy," said Pete Futris, a Bears fan. "A father, son-in-law outing to one of the greatest games ever."

"It's been phenomenal, the excitement around the city, all the fans," said Logan Voelker, a Packers fan.

The rivalry is growing roots across the nation, but it's not all about the competition.

"I'm from Modesto, California. I came to see the Bears beat the Packers," said Jason Olund, a Bears fan.

"So far, we've gotten a lot of compliments -- even from Bears fans," said Debbie Karns, a Packers fan.

Predictably, fans are sharing mixed predictions for Thursday's showdown.

"Of course, Packers are going to win, hello!" Morales said.

"52 to 3," Olund (the Bears fan) said.

Time will tell.