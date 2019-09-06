All ages are welcome: Hangout MKE is a ‘unique, fun, and upscale place to hangout’

MILWAUKEE -- Are you looking for a unique, fun and upscale way to hangout in Milwaukee? Brian Kramp spent the morning checking out a new lounge where you can find games, drinks, snacks and something called soccer pool.

About Hangout MKE (website)

Are you looking for a unique, fun, and upscale place to hangout in Milwaukee? Come to Hangout MKE. All ages are welcome! We offer specialty coffee, tea, adult beverages, snacks, games, artistic classes, and live entertainment.

We want you to put your phone down and have fun with the people around you. Hang up and hangout! Introduce yourself to someone you don’t know. Make new friends. Talk to the people that are right in front of you. We promise that your life will change for the better. You never know who you might meet!