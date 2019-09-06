Family, friends say final goodbyes to Tracey Smith, fatally shot in road rage incident

MILWAUKEE — Family and friends are saying their final goodbyes to Tracey Smith on Friday, Sept. 6. Smith is the Milwaukee mother who was fatally shot after a road rage incident near 51st and Capitol on Friday, Aug. 30.

A visitation and funeral for Smith was being held at Calvary Baptist Church in Milwaukee on Friday. Smith will be interred at Graceland Cemetery.

Smith was with her son who was driving near 51st and Capitol last Friday. The son told police as he was making a turn onto Fond du Lac, a gold van that was on the passenger side of his car cut over in front of him to make a left turn from the wrong lane. As a result, there was a collision between the front passenger corner of the Smith vehicle and the driver’s side of the gold van.

The complaint says as soon as Smith’s son stopped the car, Tracey Smith got out to look at the damage. Smith’s son told police his mother was upset and yelling at the driver of the van. The complaint says “the driver of the van then pointed a gun and fired one shot.” Tracey Smith stumbled and fell to the ground. Smith later died at a hospital.

The man charged in this case, Matthew Wilks, faces the following criminal counts:

First degree intentional homicide

Possession of a firearm by a felon

According to the criminal complaint, Wilks was convicted in Feb. 2008 of the felony offenses possession of a firearm by a felon and possession of cocaine. Those convictions remain on record — and have not been reversed.

Wilks’ bail was set at $110,000. His next court appearance is set for Thursday, Sept. 12.