Feds seek month in jail for Felicity Huffman in college plot

Posted 6:42 pm, September 6, 2019, by

Actress Felicity Huffman enters the court to appear before Judge M. Page Kelley to face charge for allegedly conspiring to commit mail fraud and other charges in the college admissions scandal at the John Joseph Moakley United States Courthouse in Boston, Massachusetts on April 3, 2019. (Photo by Joseph Prezioso / AFP) (Photo credit should read JOSEPH PREZIOSO/AFP/Getty Images)

BOSTON — Federal prosecutors are asking a judge to sentence “Desperate Housewives” star Felicity Huffman to a month in jail for her role in the sweeping college admissions bribery scandal.

U.S. Attorney Andrew Lelling’s office recommended in filings Friday in Boston federal court that Huffman spend 30 days in jail because she acted “out of a sense of entitlement, or at least moral cluelessness.”

Huffman’s lawyers argued she should get a year of probation, 250 hours of community service and a $20,000 fine instead.

Huffman and her husband, actor William H. Macy, also wrote letters seeking leniency.

Huffman pleaded guilty in May to fraud charges for paying an admissions consultant $15,000 to have a proctor correct her daughter’s SAT exam answers.

Huffman is scheduled to be sentenced Sept. 13 in Boston federal court.

