High school turned police and fire academy invites class of 1969 to celebrate 50-year reunion 

MILWAUKEE -- A Milwaukee high school class went back in time and stepped foot in the very halls where they met all those years ago.

"We were the first in and the first out in 1969," said Tracy Spoerl, graduated Madonna High School in 1969.

Fifty years since leaving the halls of Madonna -- an all girls Catholic high school in Milwaukee -- the class of 1969 was back.

"It's surreal," said Joan Nelson-Thome, graduated Madonna High School in 1969.

"It's just so exciting and magical," said Judy Ramthun, graduated Madonna High School in 1969.

Madonna High School closed its doors in the 70s. Its building was purchased by the City of Milwaukee and has been used as the Police and Fire Academy ever since.

Friday, those halls were revisited by the ladies who first graced them.

"It's... fun to just sort of step back in time," said Spoerl.

Reflecting on memories of a simpler time, the class toured old classrooms that are still used by police officers and firefighters in training.

"The gymnasium is something they're going to see, the chapel classroom, the little theater is very special to them," said Sgt. Christopher Quinlan, Milwaukee Police Department.

Yearbooks were dug out of storage for the occasion.

Even Sister Pat Flanigan, an art teacher, said it's a once-in-a-life-time celebration she wouldn't have missed.

"My years here were extremely happy ones," said Sister Flanigan. "This building meant a lot to us."

The class of '69 told FOX6 News they're grateful to the Milwaukee Police and Fire Academy for giving them the opportunity to re-visit their old high school. The police sergeant we spoke with said, they were just as excited to host the ladies.