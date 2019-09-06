× Kenosha police investigate death of 5-month-old child Friday morning

KENOSHA — Kenosha police are investigating the death of a 5-month-old child. The incident happened near 43rd St. and 19th Ave. Friday morning, Sept. 6.

According to officials, Kenosha Police and Fire responded to a multi-unit home for an unresponsive child. Life-saving measures were performed on the child, but unfortunately were unsuccessful.

The Kenosha County Medical Center responded to the scene, and an autopsy will be conducted at the Milwaukee County Medical Examiner’s Office.

The identities of those involved are not being released.

Anyone with information about the incident is encouraged to contact the Kenosha Police Department Detective Bureau at 262-605-5203. Those who wish to remain anonymous should call Kenosha Area Crime Stoppers at 262-656-7333.