Traffic switch and bridge demolition: The upcoming construction that could impact your commute

Posted 7:50 am, September 6, 2019

MILWAUKEE -- Ryan Luck with the Wisconsin Department of Transportation joins FOX6 WakeUp to talk about the upcoming construction that could impact your commute.

WEDNESDAY-FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 11-13, 2019

I-94 WEST (NB) Freeway Closure:

  • I-94 WEST (NB) will have an overnight full freeway closure from County G to Ryan Road from 10 p.m. to 4:30 a.m. for Elm Road Bridge deck stripping. Friday night’s closure hours are scheduled from 11 p.m. to 6 a.m.

Detour:

  • Travelers can use County G, Ryan Road, West Frontage Road and 27th Street to get around the freeway closure.

THURSDAY, SEPTEMBER 12, 2019

I-94 EAST (SB) Freeway Closure:

  • I-94 EAST (SB) will have an overnight full freeway closure from Ryan Road to Seven Mile Road from 10 p.m. to 4:30 a.m. for sign column installation.

Detour:

  • Travelers can use Ryan Road, Seven Mile Road, West Frontage Road, and 27th Street to get around the freeway closure.
