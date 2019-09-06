Traffic switch and bridge demolition: The upcoming construction that could impact your commute

MILWAUKEE -- Ryan Luck with the Wisconsin Department of Transportation joins FOX6 WakeUp to talk about the upcoming construction that could impact your commute.
WEDNESDAY-FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 11-13, 2019
I-94 WEST (NB) Freeway Closure:
- I-94 WEST (NB) will have an overnight full freeway closure from County G to Ryan Road from 10 p.m. to 4:30 a.m. for Elm Road Bridge deck stripping. Friday night’s closure hours are scheduled from 11 p.m. to 6 a.m.
Detour:
- Travelers can use County G, Ryan Road, West Frontage Road and 27th Street to get around the freeway closure.
THURSDAY, SEPTEMBER 12, 2019
I-94 EAST (SB) Freeway Closure:
- I-94 EAST (SB) will have an overnight full freeway closure from Ryan Road to Seven Mile Road from 10 p.m. to 4:30 a.m. for sign column installation.
Detour:
- Travelers can use Ryan Road, Seven Mile Road, West Frontage Road, and 27th Street to get around the freeway closure.