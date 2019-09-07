Bullet grazes nail salon owner during fight between 3 women in Wauwatosa

WAUWATOSA — Wauwatosa police are investigating after a gun went off during an altercation inside Ly Ly Nails near Mayfair Road and Center Street.

The call to police came in shortly after 3 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 7.

Officials say two women were inside the business getting their nails done when another woman showed up who they “had beef with.” The three got into a physical fight inside the salon.

During the altercation, police say one of the women tried to pull a gun out of a holster and it went off, shooting the owner of the salon in the foot — the bullet grazing his toe.

A state trooper happened to be inside a nearby restaurant and heard the shooting. Authorities say he witnessed the woman with the gun trying to run away. The trooper ran outside and held the woman down until police arrived.

Police took two of the three women into custody, including the woman who had the gun.

The incident remains under investigation.