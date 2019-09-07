Driver seriously injured following car vs. garage crash in West Allis
WEST ALLIS — A driver is seriously injured after his car crashed into a garage near 61st and Washington late Friday, Sept. 6.
Officials say the car struck a garage and rolled over. The driver was the sole occupant of the vehicle and suffered serious injuries.
The crash was not related to a pursuit, and there was no police involvement prior to the accident.
This is a developing story. Follow Fox6Now.com for updates.
43.001538 -87.988633