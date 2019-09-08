× ‘4 guys came out of the gangway:’ Milwaukee tattoo artist gunned down near 28th and Wright

MILWAUKEE — A well-respected tattoo artist was shot and killed while at a barbecue near 28th and Wright on Saturday, Sept. 7. A vigil was held in honor of Demetrius Holmes, 24, on Sunday. People lined the sidewalk to tell stories about how Holmes impacted their lives before he lost his.

“You have a pencil in front of him, and he’s picking up and drawing,” said Howard Harris, Holmes’ father. “Just his presence and his smile would help me smile and get through what I’m going through.”

Police said the shooting, which happened around 4:30 p.m., stemmed from an argument. According to police, the victim was taken to the hospital from the scene, where he later died.

Harris said his son was over for a barbecue on Saturday when the shooting happened.

“I don’t know what I’m going to do,” said Harris. “Four guys came out of the gangway and they started gunning at the porch and at my son.”

Harris protected one child — unable to reach the other.

“All I could do was cover my 4-year-old and watch as they shot my baby,” said Harris.

A vigil was held Sunday afternoon outside the tattoo shop where Holmes thrived.

“I saw my grandson get the first bullet to the last bullet,” said Evelyn Harris, Holmes’ grandmother. “He said, ‘Granny, I can’t breathe.’ He started shaking and rubbing his chest. He said, ‘Granny, I can’t breathe.’ I said, ‘Hold on. Just hold on for Granny.'”

Holmes left behind at least one child.

“If I can leave anybody that is watching with one thing, the one thing would be to put down the guns,” said Howard Harris.

Police were seeking the shooter.