Milwaukee police investigate officer-involved shooting near 26th and Auer

Posted 6:32 am, September 8, 2019, by , Updated at 07:02AM, September 8, 2019

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police are investigating an officer-involved shooting that happened near 26th and Auer early Sunday, Sept. 8.

Officials say the incident happened around 1:30 a.m. The officer-involved shooting was the result of a vehicle pursuit, and a suspect is in custody.

The person who was struck suffered injuries that were not life-threatening. The public is not in any danger.

This is a developing story.

