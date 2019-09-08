× Milwaukee police investigate officer-involved shooting near 26th and Auer

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police are investigating an officer-involved shooting that happened near 26th and Auer early Sunday, Sept. 8.

Officials say the incident happened around 1:30 a.m. The officer-involved shooting was the result of a vehicle pursuit, and a suspect is in custody.

The person who was struck suffered injuries that were not life-threatening. The public is not in any danger.

Milwaukee Police are investigating an officer involved shooting that occurred on the 3200 block of North 26th St., at approximately 1:30 A.M. A press conference will be held on 25th and W. Auer Ave at 4:15 AM. This is an active and ongoing investigation. — Milwaukee Police (@MilwaukeePolice) September 8, 2019

