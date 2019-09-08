Milwaukee police investigate officer-involved shooting near 26th and Auer
MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police are investigating an officer-involved shooting that happened near 26th and Auer early Sunday, Sept. 8.
Officials say the incident happened around 1:30 a.m. The officer-involved shooting was the result of a vehicle pursuit, and a suspect is in custody.
The person who was struck suffered injuries that were not life-threatening. The public is not in any danger.
This is a developing story.
35.410700 -94.402919