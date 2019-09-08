× Wisconsin State Patrol: Menasha woman stopped for speeding arrested for 6th OWI offense

WINNEBAGO COUNTY — A Menasha woman was arrested for her sixth OWI offense on Saturday night, Sept. 7 in Winnebago County.

The arrest happened around 11:30 p.m.

Officials with the Wisconsin State Patrol identified the driver as Carmen Scholl, 58.

Scholl was stopped for speeding on Saturday night, and officials said an investigation, including field sobriety testing, indicated she was operating while under the influence, and she was arrested for her sixth offense.

Online court records showed Scholl pleaded no contest and was convicted on one count of OWI, fifth-plus offense in October 2007. Her license was revoked for a year, and she was sentenced to serve three years’ probation, along with 12 months’ conditional jail time. Additionally, she was ordered to utilize an ignition interlock device for a year once her driving privileges were reinstated.