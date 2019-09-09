× 4 arrested after burglary, police pursuit in Greenfield, could be involved in over 25 burglaries

GREENFIELD — Four men from Illinois and Indiana were taken into custody in Greenfield on Sunday, Sept. 8 following a burglary and police pursuit. This, after an alarm from the Best Buy store on S. 76th Street alerted police.

The four individuals are believed to be part of a large criminal organization involved in over 25 burglaries with losses over $1 million in at least three different states, according to Greenfield police. The suspects targeted large retail chain and electronic stores.

According to Greenfield police, around 4 a.m. on Sunday they received an alarm from the Best Buy store on S. 76th Street. When police arrived on scene, they spotted the suspect vehicle leave the back of the store.

The vehicle refused to stop and a pursuit was initiated. In the 6500 block of I-43, a PIT maneuver was used to terminate the chase. Four male suspects from Illinois and Indiana were immediately taken into custody — some still masked and wearing gloves.

The suspect ages are 18, 19, 33 and 41. The suspects were transported to a local hospital and released within a few hours.

A large amount of stolen merchandise was located in the van along with other evidence.

Detectives continue to follow leads and this is an ongoing investigation. Charges are expected to be filed later this week.