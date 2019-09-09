× Avoid the area: Police respond to Sheboygan Memorial Hospital for mental health crisis

SHEBOYGAN — Police on Monday afternoon, Sept. 9 asked that people avoid the area near Sheboygan Memorial Hospital (near 6th Street and North Avenue), after officers responded to the medical center for a man experiencing a mental health crisis.

Police said officers “contained the area” and asked that people “avoid the area until the incident is resolved” — including proceeding to the location for previously scheduled appointments.

This is a developing story.