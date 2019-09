MANITOWOC, Wis. — Steven Avery’s attorney on Monday, Sept. 9 announced that a reward of $100,000 is being offered, by a citizen, for the arrest and conviction of the “real killer” of Teresa Halbach.

Avery was convicted in the 2005 murder of Teresa Halbach. He is now serving a life sentence for the crime.

All tips should be called in to 630-847-3733.