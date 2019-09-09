× ‘We learned a lot:’ Milwaukee Milkmen dismiss coach following inaugural season

FRANKLIN — The coach of the Milwaukee Milkmen was dismissed following the team’s inaugural season, officials announced Monday, Sept. 9.

Coach Gary McClure was dismissed following “a bumpy first campaign” as part of the American Association of Professional Baseball League that kicked off with “home” games in Kokomo due to weather-related construction delays at the brand-new Routine Field Stadium in Franklin.

The Milwaukee Milkmen ended the season with 38 wins and 62 losses.

“We learned a lot during this first season, and the entire organization appreciates the outstanding efforts of Gary McClure,” said Mike Zimmerman, CEO of ROC Ventures in a news release. “He provided structure and direction during a period when there were a lot of unknowns to confront and solve on and off the field.”

According to the release, Assistant Coach Anthony Barone was promoted to a new role as Milwaukee Milkmen manager. Barone was formerly manager of the Jamestown Jammers from 2015-18 before coming to the Milkmen as an assistant coach. During his tenure in Jamestown, the Jammers were 2017 PGCBL Western Division Champions, and won the 2018 Championship. Barone was named Coach of the Year in 2017 and 2018, the only coach in PGCBL history to be

honored twice, the release said.

“I’m very grateful and excited about this opportunity to manage the Milwaukee Milkmen,” Barone said in the release. “Mike Zimmerman, Dan Kuenzi, and ROC Ventures have created a wonderful environment for professional baseball. We had great community support in year one, and we are excited to see what year two brings. Our roster has a great foundation, and in coming weeks we’ll be rounding out the coaching staff to help us compete for an American Association title. This is a very humbling experience, which I am ready to work at extremely hard.”

According to the release, while the team’s win-loss record was disappointing in 2019, the Milkmen enjoyed spirited support from new fans at theme nights like “MOO…tober Fest” and “Woodstock Night.”

