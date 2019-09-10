Attorney: Teacher accused of human trafficking ‘immediately re-arrested’ after victim claimed contact

MILWAUKEE — FOX6 News on Tuesday, Sept. 10 confirmed a Milwaukee Public Schools teacher charged with human trafficking and second degree sexual assault/use of force contacted the victim in the case, leading to his re-arrest Saturday, Sept. 7. This, after bond was set at $5,000 on Sept. 3 during the defendant’s initial court appearance.

Christian Mothershead’s attorney confirmed for FOX6 News Mothershead, 46, was arrested for bail jumping. According to Attorney Joseph Seifert, after Mothershead was released on $5,000 bond, the accuser contacted police and said Mothershead tried to contact her. He was immediately arrested based on that accusation, Seifert said. Seifert indicated Tuesday the truth of the woman’s claim was under investigation.

According to Seifert, Mothershead did not contact the victim. He added Mothershead does not know how to contact her, as he does not have information on where she is, nor a telephone number for her.

As of Tuesday, Mothershead remained in custody, and continued to deny contacting the woman. Seifert said they were working on his release from custody.

Formal bail jumping charges had not been filed as of Tuesday.

Mothershead’s arrest came days after his attorney disputed the charges filed against him Aug. 30.

“Christian Mothershead is innocent of all the charges that have been levied against him by the district attorney’s office,” said Seifert. “He vehemently denies the charges.”

Mothershead was placed on unpaid leave from MPS after charges were filed Aug. 30. According to prosecutors, Mothershead met a Filipino woman and her son online, and brought the woman and her children to the United States, where he promised to take care of her and get married. Instead, prosecutors said Mothershead met the woman and her son at the airport with cleaning supplies, and went to his West Allis home. According to a criminal complaint, “the house was very dirty,” “had garbage piled up, and blackened food on the table.”

The woman claimed Mothershead wouldn’t feed her or her son if they didn’t clean.

During a press conference Sept. 5, Mothershead’s attorney disputed prosecutors’ claims that the woman came to the United States under “false pretenses.”

“Mr. Mothershead intends to fight the charges, all the charges, because they are simply not true,” said Seifert. “The woman that’s made the complaints is blatantly lying for the purpose of some immigration benefit. We haven’t looked into that too closely yet, but we have some ideas as to what’s going on there.”

A Sept. 23 preliminary hearing was scheduled in the human trafficking case.