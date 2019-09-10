× FOX6 is temporarily transmitting at reduced power, here is why

MILWAUKEE — In order to plan for the future and offer new and exciting opportunities for our viewers, FOX6 is currently transmitting at reduced power. The reception in a few areas that have previously received our signal may no longer be possible at this time. This is temporary and will be corrected by Oct. 18.

The reason for the interruption in your reception is part of a larger, nationwide effort called FCC Repack. Most broadcast television stations are being directly involved or affected by this Repack. New services that will come online over time will range from improved signal quality to cellular and internet based broadcasting.

A good resource for explanation of the FCC Repack and the geographic scheduling can be found at the following: https://www.fcc.gov/about-fcc/fcc-initiatives/incentive-auctions/transition-schedule

Although your channel reception is being challenged at this time, please know that we value your viewership and your channel loyalty. We are working as expeditiously as possible to get through this transition and we look forward to providing you the service you have come to expect and more from FOX6 Milwaukee.

If you have questions about the FCC Repack or your TV reception, we invite you to fill out the form below.