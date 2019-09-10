Performing Arts Month: About different performing arts groups across the city

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- Brian Kramp spent the morning at the new home for the Milwaukee Ballet -- the Baumgartner Center for Dance for Performing Arts Month. The United Performing Arts Fund has dubbed September "Performing Arts Month." Brian is getting a taste of the different performing arts groups across the city.

The UPAF mission statement is three-fold (website):

Raise much-needed funds to ensure entertainment excellence Promote the performing arts as a regional asset Responsibly steward the dollars our donors so generously give us