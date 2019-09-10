Performing Arts Month: About different performing arts groups across the city

MILWAUKEE -- Brian Kramp spent the morning at the new home for the Milwaukee Ballet -- the Baumgartner Center for Dance for Performing Arts Month. The United Performing Arts Fund has dubbed September "Performing Arts Month." Brian is getting a taste of the different performing arts groups across the city.
The UPAF mission statement is three-fold (website):
-
Raise much-needed funds to ensure entertainment excellence
-
Promote the performing arts as a regional asset
-
Responsibly steward the dollars our donors so generously give us
As an umbrella fundraising organization, UPAF’s support allows 14 Member Groups, including First Stage, Florentine Opera Company, Milwaukee Ballet, Milwaukee Repertory Theater, Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra and Skylight Music Theatre, to focus more of their efforts on what they do best – creating, performing, educating and inspiring.