Performing Arts Month: Kramp shines spotlight on the upcoming performing arts season

MILWAUKEE -- For the third year, the United Performing Arts Fund is branding the month of September as "Performing Arts Month." Brian spent the morning at Baumgartner Center for Dance shining a spotlight on the upcoming performing arts season.

The UPAF mission statement is three-fold (website):

Raise much-needed funds to ensure entertainment excellence Promote the performing arts as a regional asset Responsibly steward the dollars our donors so generously give us

As an umbrella fundraising organization, UPAF’s support allows 14 Member Groups, including First Stage, Florentine Opera Company, Milwaukee Ballet, Milwaukee Repertory Theater, Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra and Skylight Music Theatre, to focus more of their efforts on what they do best – creating, performing, educating and inspiring.

