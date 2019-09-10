Live: Walk of Remembrance held in Milwaukee on ‘World Suicide Prevention Day’

Sheriff investigates string of thefts, including 2 vehicles, in Pewaukee, Sussex, Lisbon

WAUKESHA COUNTY — Officials with the Waukesha County Sheriff’s Department on Tuesday, Sept. 10 asked that people please lock their homes, garages, and vehicles after reports of multiple thefts Sept. 8 and Sept. 9 in Pewaukee, Sussex, and Lisbon.

Sheriff’s officials said the crimes involved the theft of two vehicles, entries to garages, and the theft of property from unlocked vehicles.

All of the incidents, occurring in the overnight hours, appeared to be related, officials said, noting that it was believed the burglar(s) used garage door openers found in unlocked vehicles to access garages.

Sheriff’s officials asked that you please lock your property in order to prevent becoming a victim. It’s also a great idea to remove valuables from your vehicle.

Anyone with information on these crimes was asked to please contact the Waukesha County Sheriff’s Department.

