× Waukesha Co. Executive Paul Farrow won’t run for Congress: ‘Passionate about service to my home county’

MADISON — Republican Waukesha County Executive Paul Farrow says he won’t run for Congress to replace retiring U.S. Rep. Jim Sensenbrenner.

Farrow said in a statement Tuesday that he can’t serve in Washington “when the issues I am most passionate about hit much closer to home.”

Numerous other Republicans remain in the mix to run next year to succeed Sensenbrenner in the strongly Republican district.

After much consideration, and following many discussions I have decided not to run for the 5th Congressional district seat. I value the opportunity to lead as Waukesha County Executive, and remain passionate about service to my home county and our great state. — Paul Farrow (@PaulFarrowWi) September 10, 2019

Those include former U.S. Senate candidates Leah Vukmir and Kevin Nicholson and state Senate Majority Leader Scott Fitzgerald.

U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson spokesman Ben Voelkel, state Sen. Chris Kapenga, state Rep. Adam Neylon and Republican activist Vince Trovato are also all weighing a run.

Democrat Tom Palzewicz, an entrepreneur and Navy veteran who lost to Sensenbrenner in 2018, is running.