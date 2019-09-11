2 men accused of operating ’empire of illegal drugs’ in Kenosha County

KENOSHA — Kenosha County Sheriff David Beth says two men are in custody — and accused of operating an ’empire of illegal drugs’ in southeast Wisconsin. The accused are 20-year-old Tyler Huffhines and 23-year-old Jacob Huffhines.

In a news conference on Wednesday, Sept. 11, authorities explained how this operation was exposed. Waukesha Police Capt. Dan Baumann said this all began in early July when a mom and dad showed up at the police department. They brought their high school-aged son with them — and wanted to hold their son accountable for allegedly distributing vaping cartridges with THC. Capt. Baumann said it was all in the high schools — and throughout Waukesha County. With the help of the parents, investigators were able to work their clues — and ended up in Kenosha County, where the Huffhines were arrested.

“If it wasn’t for these parents coming through and holding their son accountable, I don’t think we’d be here today,” Baumann said.

Scope of the vaping cartridge operation

Kenosha County Sheriff David Beth said the operation allegedly run by the Huffhines was one largest drug operations of this type he’s seen in Kenosha County. He believes it maybe one of the largest in the country.

Beth told reporters last Thursday, Sept. 5, authorities went into two residences — one in Paddock Lake (where the Huffhines lived) and one in Bristol (where the alleged illegal operation was based).

In Paddock Lake, investigators found $59,000 in currency, eight firearms and ammunition, cocaine, marijuana, Xanax pills, cellphones and much more.

“That’s just the tip of the iceberg in this operation,” Beth said.

Sheriff Beth said the Bristol residence, a condo, was rented using a fake name. Beth said in the condo officers found 31,200 vape cartridges already filled and ready to be shipped out — each contained one gram of THC. They also found approximately 98,000 cartridges that were unfilled. Investigators also located 57 mason jars filled with THC oil — each jar was valued at roughly $6,000.

“What (the Huffhines) would do is they would hire people, and they would actually pay them initially $20 an hour, and they would take THC oil…and take a syringe and inject it into the cartridges,” Beth said.

The sheriff indicated the cartridges had labels which indicated there was 5 milligrams of THC in the cartridge. But there was much more THC in those cartridges.

“So it’s 157 times the potency of what the labeling says,” Beth said.

Tyler Huffhines is expected to be charged with the following:

Manufacture, distribution and delivery of marijuana THC of more than 10,000 grams

Possession with the intent to manufacture, distribute and deliver marijuana THC of more than 10,000 grams

Keep and maintain a drug house

Unauthorized use of individual’s personal and identification information

Jacob Huffhines is expected to be charged with the following:

Possession of a firearm

Possession of cocaine (second offense)

Probation hold

Sheriff Beth said he knows there are more people involved in this operation — and his investigators are actively searching for them.

This is a developing story.