Bucks Entertainment Network to hold auditions for Bucks Beats and Hoop Troop

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- The talent search continues for the Bucks Entertainment Network. They're holding auditions -- looking for the best to joint he Bucks Beats Drumline. Jahi Moore joins FOX6 WakeUp with the details.

Auditions for Bucks Beats and Hoop Troop in September (website)

The Milwaukee Bucks are inviting talented, energetic performers to join the Bucks Entertainment Network. Auditions for Bucks Beats presented by Cascio Interstate Music will be held on Friday, Sept. 13 at Golda Meir School (1555 N. Martin Luther King Dr., Milwaukee), while auditions for Hoop Troop presented by Chili’s will be held on Wednesday, Sept. 18 at St. Augustine Preparatory School (2607 S. 5th St., Milwaukee).

Bucks Beats, the Bucks Entertainment Network drumline, is looking for talented drummers to join the team. Musicians with drumming styles of any kind are welcome to audition.

High-energy performers who are interested in fan interaction and facilitating live promotions during Bucks games are encouraged to audition for Hoop Troop, the official hype team of the Bucks.

For both auditions, registration will begin at 6 p.m. More information, including qualifications for each team, can be found at www.bucks.com/entertainment.

A complete schedule of auditions is below:

Date: Friday, Sept. 13

Time: 6 p.m.-10 p.m.

Golda Meir School

1555 N. Martin Luther King Dr., Milwaukee