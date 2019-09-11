LIVE: Pentagon holds Sept 11th observance ceremony
LIVE: 9/11 Commemoration Ceremony takes place at Ground Zero in New York City

GM recalls over 3.4M pickups, SUVs to fix brake issues

Posted 7:07 am, September 11, 2019, by

The signage on the outside of General Motors Co. Flint Assembly on June 12, 2019 in Flint, Michigan. - GM announced the second major expansion of its full-size pickup production capacity this year: with a $150 million investment at Flint Assembly to increase production of the all-new Chevrolet Silverado and GMC Sierra heavy-duty pickups. (Photo by JEFF KOWALSKY / AFP) (Photo credit should read JEFF KOWALSKY/AFP/Getty Images)

DETROIT — Under pressure from the federal government, General Motors is recalling more than 3.4 million big pickup trucks and SUVs in the U.S to fix a brake problem.

The recall covers the Chevrolet Silverado and GMC Sierra 1500, 2500 and 3500 pickups from the 2014 through 2018 model years. Also included are the Cadillac Escalade from 2015 to 2017, and the GMC Yukon and Chevy Suburban and Tahoe from 2015 through 2018.

GM says a pump in the power-assist brakes can put out less vacuum power than needed, increasing stopping distance and the risk of a crash.

The recall comes after the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration began investigating in November of last year.

Dealers will recalibrate the electronic brake control module. Owners were to be notified starting Sept. 6.

NHTSA, the government’s road safety agency, began investigating the problem last year after getting 111 complaints from owners of poor brake performance. At the time the agency had nine reports of crashes that had caused two injuries.

GM said at the time that it was monitoring complaints and warranty claims and was working with the government to evaluate them.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.