KFC is offering couples fully-catered wedding services

AUSTRALIA — Make your wedding ceremony “finger licking good” with KFC catering.

Brides and grooms in Australia can now let the colonel plan their wedding.

The KFC-themed event features fresh signature fried chicken, decorations, a KFC celebrant, and a photo booth.

If couples want to say “I do” to your true loves — fried chicken and your fiance — they have to act fast. The special wedding offer is only available to six select number of applicants getting married by May 2020.