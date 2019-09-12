Milwaukee man accused of stealing car from man with cerebral palsy, crashing it

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- A man with cerebral palsy was carjacked on the city's south side. Authorities say the suspected car thief eventually crashed and ditched the vehicle.

"I feel worried. Like when you go outside there is danger," said Naser Asad, store owner.

The carjacking happened outside Naser Asad's store, near 25th and Greenfield, on Saturday, Sept. 7. Prosecutors say Ashley Mitchell approached a man and asked for a ride. When the victim said he couldn't help, officials say Mitchell then demanded the keys, made threats and stole the car.

A criminal complaint revealed the victim has cerebral palsy, a neurological disorder limiting the use of his left arm.

Mitchell described the victim as having a "messed-up hand."

"I feel sad and mad for what is happening," said Asad.

Police tracked down the stolen car that afternoon. Prosecutors say Mitchell led officers on a pursuit. It ended in a crash near 9th and Pierce, and Mitchell and another man ditched the vehicle. Officers eventually found Mitchell hiding under a truck behind a nearby home.

Now, Mitchell has found himself wearing an orange jail jumpsuit, facing fines and time behind bars.

The victim was in Milwaukee for a business trip when he was carjacked.

Mitchell's next scheduled court appearance is Friday, Sept. 20.