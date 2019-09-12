Severe t-storm watch issued for much of SE Wisconsin until 2 a.m. Friday
Flash flood watch for all of SE Wisconsin through Friday morning

Milwaukee man accused of stealing car from man with cerebral palsy, crashing it

Posted 10:00 pm, September 12, 2019, by , Updated at 10:19PM, September 12, 2019

Ashley Mitchell

MILWAUKEE -- A man with cerebral palsy was carjacked on the city's south side. Authorities say the suspected car thief eventually crashed and ditched the vehicle.

"I feel worried. Like when you go outside there is danger," said Naser Asad, store owner.

The carjacking happened outside Naser Asad's store, near 25th and Greenfield, on Saturday, Sept. 7. Prosecutors say Ashley Mitchell approached a man and asked for a ride. When the victim said he couldn't help, officials say Mitchell then demanded the keys, made threats and stole the car.

Crash stemmed from pursuit near 9th and Pierce in Milwaukee

A criminal complaint revealed the victim has cerebral palsy, a neurological disorder limiting the use of his left arm.

Mitchell described the victim as having a "messed-up hand."

"I feel sad and mad for what is happening," said Asad.

Police tracked down the stolen car that afternoon. Prosecutors say Mitchell led officers on a pursuit. It ended in a crash near 9th and Pierce, and Mitchell and another man ditched the vehicle. Officers eventually found Mitchell hiding under a truck behind a nearby home.

Crash stemmed from pursuit near 9th and Pierce in Milwaukee

Crash stemmed from pursuit near 9th and Pierce in Milwaukee

Now, Mitchell has found himself wearing an orange jail jumpsuit, facing fines and time behind bars.

The victim was in Milwaukee for a business trip when he was carjacked.

Mitchell's next scheduled court appearance is Friday, Sept. 20.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.