Flash flood watch for all of SE Wisconsin through late tonight

New info about Felicity Huffman’s sentencing in college admissions scandal

Posted 9:48 am, September 12, 2019, by

Kevin Hart was released from the hospital after his recent car crash. And we're learning new information about Felicity Huffman's sentencing for her role in the college admissions scandal. Casey Carver with TMZ joins FOX6 WakeUp with the scoop.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.