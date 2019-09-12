× Semi believed to be carrying Styrofoam insulation stuck under I-94 overpass

MILWAUKEE — A truck driver got stuck under the I-94 westbound overpass Thursday afternoon, Sept. 12.

A FOX6 News crew on scene said the truck was headed southbound on General Mitchell Boulevard.

The truck appeared to be carrying Styrofoam insulation.

Our crew on scene saw a Wisconsin Department of Transportation vehicle on scene — possibly so officials could examine the overpass bridge to determine whether there was any damage.

According to our crew, the truck driver tried backing out from under the overpass, but the truck wouldn’t budge.

Officials were working to free the truck.