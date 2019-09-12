‘TALGO is hiring:’ Rail company to add 60+ employees at its Century City Milwaukee facility

MILWAUKEE — TALGO is hiring! TALGO and city officials announced on Thursday, Sept. 12 that the rail company recently won a contract to overhaul 121 rail cars for the Southern California Regional Rail Authority (SCRRA). In order to complete the work, TALGO needs workers — now.

Right now, TALGO has 27 employees. But officials want to grow that number to 90. The jobs the company is hiring for pay anywhere from $19 an hour to $30 an hour — depending on a person’s skill level.

Milwaukee Mayor Tom Barrett talked on Thursday about the spirit of cooperation and communication the city has had with TALGO. He is thrilled the 10-year relationship is growing — and especially for Century City.

“It is so important for the people in this neighborhood, in this community, to have family-supporting jobs,” said Milwaukee Mayor Tom Barrett.

“Ten years ago, we came to Milwaukee. They offered the opportunity to be here — and they always honor what they promise,” said Antonio Perez, President and CEO of TALGO. “That’s one of the main reasons why we are in Milwaukee creating jobs and developing this area.”

"It's a very exciting day when you can tell your neighbors that jobs are on the way," said Milwaukee Alderman Khalif Rainey. "This is not critical just for the north side and the Century City neighborhood. It's critical for the entire success of the City of Milwaukee as well."

CLICK HERE to view the positions available with TALGO.