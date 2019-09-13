3 meals from 1 hunk of meat: Mom who can meal prep like no other is sharing her secrets

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- Not sure what to put on the menu? All you need is chicken! Maggie Joos with The Real Good Life joins Real Milwaukee wit three meals you can make from one batch of chicken.

First things first -- get your chicken! Barefoot Contessa`s classic roast chicken is Maggie's favorite, hit up the rotisserie chicken section of the grocery store for a bird or two or even get a big pack of boneless chicken thighs or breasts and throw them in the slow cooker or Instant Pot. No matter what kind of chicken you get - shred it. And keep the bones!

Then, play around with what sounds good. Maggie's favorite combos are:

• BBQ chicken sliders with potato chips and cucumber salad. Slice one cucumber and a half a red onion. Top with rice wine vinegar, salt and pepper and let sit while you warm the chicken with your favorite BBQ sauce on the stovetop. Serve on slider buns with chips on the side.

• Asian lettuce wraps - Mix the chicken with a 4oz can of diced water chestnuts and a handful of chopped mushrooms. Warm this with a bottled teriyaki sauce or make your own sauce with a combo of hoisin, soy, and sriracha. Serve on pieces of romaine or iceberg lettuce. Goes great with quick fried rice.

• Mexican night - Need to go quick? Top a tortilla with chicken, a handful of cheese, and another tortilla and warm in the oven for quick quesadillas. If you have time, mix the chicken with black beans and chopped pepper. Roll up in tortillas and top with enchilada sauce and cheese. Heat at 350 for 30 minutes or so until warmed through and cheese is bubbly. Quick or slow - serve with sliced avocado and salsa to dress it up.

o Don't need the dinner, but have all the ingredients? Make the enchiladas in a freezer safe dish and stock up for your next Dinner Time Panic! Use any leftovers tortillas in place of regular bread for kids` lunches. Roll-ups are a great changeroo!

At the end of the week pour the chicken bones and the sack of veggie remnants into a large pot. Add enough water to the pot to cover all the ingredients. Let simmer on low for four hours, scooping off anything that comes to the top. (This is a great Sunday project!) Taste, adding salt and pepper or your favorite spices as needed. Once you've got your desired broth, strain out all the solids. This is a great broth all on its own but also makes a great chicken noodle soup with still more leftover chicken, noodles, and a handful of carrots and celery.