Quite a night to be outside enjoying high school football. The harvest moon illuminating the sky on Friday the 13th, very rare as the next full moon on Friday the 13th won't be until August of 2049. So would it be a bountiful night or one of bad luck for the guys on the grid iron? The week 4 edition of the High School Blitz has the answers.

A pair of undefeated teams meeting up in Menomonee Falls as Brookfield East pays a visit. Falls driving when Nate Mclean's pass is tipped and hauled in by the Spartans Brad Frey for the interception. Brookfield East down 3-0 until Donavan Hunt turns the corner sees nothing but daylight, going 68 yards for the go ahead touchdown. 7 to 3 Spartans. Indians respond quickly, Mclean throwing deep and finding Evan Redding and he won't get caught, 87 yards giving he falls a 9-7 lead. Falls stays perfect with the 9 to 7 win.

First place on the line in the Woodland East with the Whitnall Falcons high powered offense hosting the South Milwaukee Rockets stingy defense. Whitnall dominates for the win, 42 to zip.

Two more undefeated teams going at it, this time in the Southern Lakes conference with Wilmot at Waterford. The Wolverines rolling, up 27-0 at half, then Tanner Keller goes one yard to stretch the lead to 33-0. The Panthers don't give up, looking to Zack Watson and he leads them in for the score. Waterford just pouring it on, Logan Martinson with the pump fake then letting it fly to Jack McCormick, 71 yards later it's 40-7. Waterford takes it 47 to 14.

To the Southeast Conference with Racine Horlick at Oak Creek. Tied at 13 after regulation, when Oak Creek's Gunnar Doyle takes it in giving the Knights a 7-point lead. Horlick's responding quickly Allieas Williams goes 23 yards to get them within a point. So, the Rebels go for 2, and Williams gets in again for the game winner. Horlick wins a thriller 21 to 20 in OT.

East Troy looking to remain perfect hosting a McFarland in their annual tribute to the military game. First drive of the game Mac Dudkiewicz hits a wide open Jordan Matson over the middle and he's gone, 77 yards and a 7-0 lead. The Spartans offense also in a rhythm, Jeremiah Price-Johnson with the keeper, going 30 yards on the play. Two plays later, Conner Frasier gets in for the score tying the game at 7. McFarland wins it 15 to 14.

A City Blackbourn Conference game at Custer stadium. Milwaukee North and Milwaukee Barack Obama School of Career and Technical education, Obama up 8-0 when Amarion Hamilton goes on a nice 24 yard run. The very next play, Miguel Myers slashing through the defense for 29 yards more to pay dirt, 16-0. All Cougars in this one, 42 to 6.