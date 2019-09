MILWAUKEE — Kapco Metal Stamping, headquartered in Grafton, will be the new presenting sponsor of the Milwaukee Veterans Day Parade in 2019.

The announcement came in a tweet late on Thursday, Sept. 12.

The Veterans Day parade is set for Saturday, Nov. 16.

We are proud to announce our new presenting sponsor for 2019, @kapcometal. Thank you Kapco for supporting our veterans and all of the great things you do for our community. Looking forward to an amazing Veterans Day of Honor on November 16th. — MKE Veterans Day Parade (@MKEVetsParade) September 13, 2019