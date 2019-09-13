Little Falcon dance team dazzles during football matchup at Whitnall High School

GREENFIELD — The party was on at Whitnall High School Friday night, Sept. 13 as they went head to head against South Milwaukee High School. Besides the football game, there was a special dance going on at halftime.

“It’s fun and I really like doing them,” said a young dancer.

The kids took part in the fall “Little Falcon” dance clinic run by the Whitnall High School dance team.

“I took over the program about six years ago. And I really wanted to build the program into something that the community could really enjoy and be a part of. So probably like my first year, we started clinics,” said Emily Mayer, head dance coach for the Whitnall High School dance team.

After a few dance lessons, delicious pizza and more practice, it was time for the little falcons to take the field for their big show.

“The thing I’m excited for the most is the dancing and having fun with friends,” said another young dancer.

With every dance move and jump, the younger generation is inspiring the older generation and reminding them why they started dancing in the first place.”

“My high school girls, we’re really competition-based and we’re really stressing every move and point. This lets us be fun. This lets us have fun with the girls and we see that love and passion that starts to develop and I think it rejuvenates my high school girls. Which is really why I started dancing n the first place. That love to dance,” said Mayer.

Having fun while proving there’s a place for everyone on Friday night.

“I really never wanted to do dance class when I was a little girl. Then I started to and then I really like it,” said a young dancer.

“I think so much in today’s world, we’re so focused on club sports and everything like that. This allows girls to try dance out and see if they really like it. If they do like it, then they can go to a studio. Start dancing at a studio or join a club dance team and this just really allows them to take a pride or an understanding of what dance is,” said Mayer.