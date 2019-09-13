× Milwaukee Brewers to extend protective netting on Field Level at Miller Park in 2020

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Brewers announced plans on Friday, Sept. 13 to extend the protective netting on the Field Level at Miller Park for the 2020 season.

A news release says the netting will be extended an additional 105 feet on the first-base side to the aisle where Sections 108 and 109 meet. Along the third-base side, the netting will be extended an additional 145 feet to the aisle of Sections 128 and 129 (extending past the area where the tarp is located).

The height of the extension will be the same as the net that is currently in place.

The project will be completed in time for the exhibition games against the Kansas City Royals on Monday, March 23 and Tuesday, March 24, 2020.